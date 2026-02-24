F3 Uranium (FUUFF) Price Target Decreased by 11.94% to 0.36

The average one-year price target for F3 Uranium (OTCPK:FUUFF) has been revised to $0.36 / share. This is a decrease of 11.94% from the prior estimate of $0.41 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.22 to a high of $0.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.22% from the latest reported closing price of $0.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in F3 Uranium. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUUFF is 0.27%, an increase of 20.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 80,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 37,658K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,587K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUUFF by 25.17% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 25,853K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,190K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUUFF by 27.55% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 15,541K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,003K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUUFF by 28.00% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 1,162K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares , representing an increase of 43.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUUFF by 23.52% over the last quarter.

Wealth Preservation Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.