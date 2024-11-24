News & Insights

Stocks

EZZ Life Science Reports Strong Financial Growth in FY24

November 24, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. (AU:EZZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. reported a stellar financial year, with a remarkable 78.9% revenue growth, fueled by strategic product innovation and expansion into international markets. The company’s EBITDA more than doubled, reaching $10.4 million, while maintaining strong gross margins above 75%. These achievements, supported by a robust cash position and no significant debt, poise EZZ for continued growth and shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:EZZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.