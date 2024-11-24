EZZ Life Science Reports Strong Financial Growth in FY24

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. (AU:EZZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. reported a stellar financial year, with a remarkable 78.9% revenue growth, fueled by strategic product innovation and expansion into international markets. The company’s EBITDA more than doubled, reaching $10.4 million, while maintaining strong gross margins above 75%. These achievements, supported by a robust cash position and no significant debt, poise EZZ for continued growth and shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:EZZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.