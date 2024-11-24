EZZ Life Science Reports Strong Financial Growth in FY24

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. (AU:EZZ) has released an update.
EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. reported a stellar financial year, with a remarkable 78.9% revenue growth, fueled by strategic product innovation and expansion into international markets. The company’s EBITDA more than doubled, reaching $10.4 million, while maintaining strong gross margins above 75%. These achievements, supported by a robust cash position and no significant debt, poise EZZ for continued growth and shareholder value.
