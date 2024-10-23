EZZ Life Science Holdings Reports Robust Growth and Strategic Expansion

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. (AU:EZZ) has released an update.

EZZ Life Science Holdings reported a significant 128.4% increase in customer receipts for Q1 FY25, driven by strong sales growth on Chinese e-commerce platforms. The company’s strategic focus on digital marketing and the launch of new functional food products have bolstered its market presence, while a robust cash position of $18.2 million with no debt supports further expansion plans. EZZ’s recent three-year sponsorship with the Australian Open aims to enhance brand visibility, particularly in China and Southeast Asia.

