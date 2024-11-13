Ezentis Announces Strong Growth and Future Plans

GRUPO EZENTIS S.A (ES:EZE) has released an update.

Ezentis has reported impressive financial growth in the first nine months of 2024, achieving revenues of 10.5 million euros and improving EBITDA by 84% compared to last year. The company’s strategic focus on enhancing its contract portfolio resulted in several significant contracts, including one with ISDEFE, and it secured 13.2 million euros in financing to support future expansion initiatives. These efforts position Ezentis well for continued growth, especially as it plans to launch new projects in early 2025.

