News & Insights

Stocks

Ezentis Announces Strong Growth and Future Plans

November 13, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GRUPO EZENTIS S.A (ES:EZE) has released an update.

Ezentis has reported impressive financial growth in the first nine months of 2024, achieving revenues of 10.5 million euros and improving EBITDA by 84% compared to last year. The company’s strategic focus on enhancing its contract portfolio resulted in several significant contracts, including one with ISDEFE, and it secured 13.2 million euros in financing to support future expansion initiatives. These efforts position Ezentis well for continued growth, especially as it plans to launch new projects in early 2025.

For further insights into ES:EZE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.