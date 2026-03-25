EZA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (Symbol: EZA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.32, changing hands as high as $66.73 per share. iShares MSCI South Africa shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EZA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EZA's low point in its 52 week range is $39.74 per share, with $81.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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