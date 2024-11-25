News & Insights

BioTech
EYEN

Eyenovia Slumps On Pricing Of Registered Direct Offering

November 25, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN), a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company, today, announced the pricing of a $1.3 million registered direct offering.

Under the securities purchase agreement entered into with a healthcare-focused institutional investor, 12 million shares of the company's common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 24 million shares of common stock will be offered at a combined offering price of $0.1076 per share and accompanying warrants.

The warrants, which will have an exercise price of $0.1076 per share, will become exercisable six months after the issuance date and will expire five years from the initial exercise date.

The offering is expected to take place on or about November 26, 2024.

EYEN is currently down nearly 15% at $0.09.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EYEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.