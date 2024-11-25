Eyenovia Slumps On Pricing Of Registered Direct Offering

(RTTNews) - Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN), a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company, today, announced the pricing of a $1.3 million registered direct offering.

Under the securities purchase agreement entered into with a healthcare-focused institutional investor, 12 million shares of the company's common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 24 million shares of common stock will be offered at a combined offering price of $0.1076 per share and accompanying warrants.

The warrants, which will have an exercise price of $0.1076 per share, will become exercisable six months after the issuance date and will expire five years from the initial exercise date.

The offering is expected to take place on or about November 26, 2024.

EYEN is currently down nearly 15% at $0.09.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.