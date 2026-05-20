Is ExxonMobil Positioned to Capitalize on Rising LNG & Power Demand?

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM maintains a diversified global portfolio with a strategic presence in upstream and downstream operations. The majority of revenues are generated from its advantaged assets, which are high-margin, low-cost resources that ensure profitability even during low-price cycles.

ExxonMobil’s advantaged assets include extensive footprints in the Permian Basin, offshore assets in Guyana and various global liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects. As the global energy transition progresses toward lower-carbon fuels, the rising demand for cleaner-burning fuels is expected to significantly enhance the revenue potential of XOM’s LNG portfolio.

To meet this evolving demand, the energy giant continues to advance its major LNG growth projects. ExxonMobil holds significant operational and partnership interests in major LNG facilities across Qatar, Papua New Guinea, Australia, Mozambique and the United States. At the end of March, Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture with QatarEnergy, reached a major milestone with the start of LNG production from Train 1 at the Sabine Pass Terminal. This development has increased U.S. exports by 5% from the 2025 levels.

Beyond traditional energy needs, the rapid expansion of data centers is expected to further boost long-term demand for natural gas used to power electric grids. ExxonMobil is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend by leveraging its massive global natural gas and LNG infrastructure. These strategic LNG investments ensure the company remains a primary supplier for the digital economy’s growing power requirements. XOM strengthens its role in the energy transition and reinforces market leadership by growing its advantaged assets.

Will Growing LNG Demand Benefit EQT & VG?

Growing LNG demand is set to boost the cash flows of energy companies like EQT Corporation EQT and Venture Global VG.

With a dominant position in the Marcellus Shale, EQT is strongly positioned to capitalize on rising natural gas demand, driven by increasing LNG exports and data center expansion. EQT is strengthening its position by targeting high-return, infrastructure-focused growth projects and plans to invest $580–$640 million in 2026 to enhance production capabilities. Supported by more than 30 years of low-risk drilling inventory, EQT is aligning its operations to meet this long-term global demand shift.

Based in Louisiana, Venture Global provides low-cost LNG to global markets. The company is expanding its strategic infrastructure to achieve production capacity of 68 million tons per annum. VG’s focus on low-cost operations strengthens its competitive advantage and solidifies its role as a key player in the global LNG supply chain.

XOM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ExxonMobil shares have gained 54.8% over the past year compared with 51.6% growth of the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, XOM trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 10.59X. This is above the broader industry average of 6.76X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 has seen downward revisions over the past seven days. Meanwhile, XOM’s earnings estimates for the second quarter and the third quarter of 2026 have remained unchanged.



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XOM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.