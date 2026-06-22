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ExxonMobil To Complete Redomiciliation To Texas On July 1

June 22, 2026 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said Monday that its previously approved redomiciliation from New Jersey to Texas is expected to become effective on July 1, 2026.

Upon completion of the move, ExxonMobil Holdings Corp. will become the publicly traded parent company, replacing Exxon Mobil Corp. of New Jersey.

The energy giant noted that its shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol XOM, and shareholders will not be required to take any action as a result of the change.

The relocation was approved by shareholders during the company's 2026 Annual Meeting and reflects ExxonMobil's plan to establish Texas as its legal domicile. The company is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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