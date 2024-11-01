News & Insights

Exxon Mobil Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings and Growth

November 01, 2024 — 06:58 am EDT

Exxon Mobil ( (XOM) ) just unveiled an update.

ExxonMobil reported impressive third-quarter 2024 earnings of $8.6 billion, driven by enhanced earnings power from its enterprise-wide transformation. The company achieved record-high liquid production and increased high-value product sales, while returning $9.8 billion to shareholders and raising its dividend for the 42nd consecutive year. ExxonMobil also leads in carbon capture and storage, highlighting robust financial performance and a commitment to sustainability, appealing to investors seeking growth in the energy sector.

