Exxon Mobil Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings and Growth

Exxon Mobil ( (XOM) ) just unveiled an update.

ExxonMobil reported impressive third-quarter 2024 earnings of $8.6 billion, driven by enhanced earnings power from its enterprise-wide transformation. The company achieved record-high liquid production and increased high-value product sales, while returning $9.8 billion to shareholders and raising its dividend for the 42nd consecutive year. ExxonMobil also leads in carbon capture and storage, highlighting robust financial performance and a commitment to sustainability, appealing to investors seeking growth in the energy sector.

Learn more about XOM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.