Extreme Networks raises FY25 revenue view to $1.12B-$1.14B from $1.11B-$1.14B

October 30, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Consensus $1.12B. “We expect continued sequential growth in the second quarter and revenue growth for the full year, based on the size and quality of our funnel of opportunities. We anticipate further market share gains as a result of our technology differentiation and changes in the competitive environment.” concluded Meyercord.

