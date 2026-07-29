Extra Space Storage Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) reported second-quarter core funds from operations, or FFO, of $2.15 per share, up 4.9% from a year earlier, as same-store revenue growth accelerated and expenses declined modestly. Management said the company’s operating results exceeded its internal forecasts, prompting it to raise full-year guidance.

Chief Executive Officer Joseph Margolis said same-store revenue increased 2.4% year over year in the second quarter, accelerating from the first quarter and exceeding internal projections. Same-store occupancy ended the quarter at 94.2% as the company balanced pricing and occupancy across its portfolio.

“The pricing power we have been building over the past several quarters is now clearly flowing through our results,” Margolis said. He cited steady customer demand, strong retention among existing tenants and gradually moderating new supply as factors supporting the company’s performance.

NOI Growth Accelerates as Expenses Decline

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Norman said same-store net operating income, or NOI, rose 3.5% year over year, an acceleration of 230 basis points from the first quarter. Same-store revenue growth accelerated by 70 basis points sequentially to 2.4%.

Same-store expenses decreased modestly from a year earlier, with all major expense categories meeting or outperforming the company’s expectations, Norman said. He added that a favorable midyear insurance renewal contributed to lower premiums in June and should continue benefiting results through the rest of 2026 and into 2027.

Ancillary businesses also helped drive the FFO outperformance. Net tenant insurance income exceeded expectations due to stronger customer penetration and lower claims volume, while interest income surpassed forecasts because of modestly higher interest rates and greater-than-modeled loan retention.

The company priced a $550 million bond offering at 4.9% at the end of June, with the transaction settling in early July. The proceeds were used to repay the company’s first bond maturity on July 1. Norman said Extra Space Storage had roughly $2 billion available on revolving credit lines, net of amounts reserved to backstop its commercial paper program.

Company Raises 2026 Outlook

Extra Space Storage raised its full-year 2026 core FFO outlook to a range of $8.25 to $8.40 per share. It also increased its same-store revenue growth outlook by 100 basis points to 1% to 2%, while raising same-store NOI growth guidance by 200 basis points to 0.5% to 2.5%.

The revised outlook assumes that Los Angeles-area pricing restrictions will create a 20- to 30-basis-point full-year headwind, compared with the company’s initial estimate of a 40-basis-point impact. Margolis said the restrictions were lifted around midyear, though the resulting benefit would not be fully immediate.

Management cautioned that the second half faces more difficult comparisons. Norman said the company has not observed any deterioration in customer health, but management incorporated potential macroeconomic risks, including consumer confidence and inflation pressures, into its guidance range.

July performance has been similar to June, according to management. Margolis said the company was modestly ahead of budget during July, with occupancy slightly ahead of the prior year but rates slightly below the prior-year level. In June, the relationship was reversed, with rates slightly ahead and occupancy slightly behind.

Management said customer demand remains steady rather than expanding materially, as it has not seen a pickup in housing-market activity. Margolis attributed improving operating performance primarily to lower new supply and the company’s systems for capturing market share and optimizing pricing.

Acquisitions, Lending and Third-Party Management

President Noah Springer said Extra Space Storage closed on 18 stores for $91 million during the quarter, with nearly all of the transactions completed off market. The company remains active but selective in acquisitions, he said, as asset pricing remains elevated.

Springer said acquisition cap rates in brokered transactions generally ranged from the high 4% area to the high 5% area, depending on market quality. The company has increasingly focused on proprietary deal sources, including relationship transactions, managed properties, joint ventures and bridge loans, where it believes it can find more attractive opportunities.

Originated $141 million in bridge loans during the quarter.

Ended the quarter with about $1.5 billion of outstanding bridge-loan balances.

Added 67 third-party managed stores, for net growth of 48 stores in the quarter.

Reported year-to-date net managed-store growth of 108 properties.

Ended the quarter managing 1,964 stores, while its broader technology and operating platform supports more than 4,400 stores.

Springer said the company views the current $1.5 billion bridge-loan balance as an appropriate level, though it retains flexibility to adjust it by selling or holding loans. The lending program generates interest income, management fees and tenant-insurance revenue, while also creating a potential pipeline for future acquisitions, management said.

Retention, Markets and Regulation

Management said longer customer stays have supported the company’s results. Norman said the average length of stay for in-place customers was about one and a half months longer than a year earlier, while Margolis said the share of customers storing due to a lack of space has increased as the share of moving-related customers declined.

Margolis said approximately 76% of customers who leave do so because they no longer need storage. For customers receiving rent increases, the company provides some level of relief to about 16% of those tenants, helping retain them, he said.

Geographically, management cited broad-based outperformance in markets including parts of the Midwest, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, Richmond, Virginia, and San Diego. In the Sun Belt, Austin, Dallas and Miami turned positive in year-over-year new-customer move-in rates, while Houston, Tampa and Phoenix remained more difficult markets.

Margolis also addressed the company’s $1.7 million settlement with New York City over claims tied to customer complaints. He said Extra Space Storage disputed the claims but chose to settle rather than pursue lengthy litigation. He said the matter was behind the company and that management did not expect broader repercussions.

All self-storage operators in New York City are expected to require licenses beginning Aug. 24, according to Margolis. He said Extra Space Storage is prepared to comply with the licensing process and any accompanying operating requirements.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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