Expro Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

October 24, 2024 — 07:31 am EDT

An update from Expro Group Holdings ( (XPRO) ) is now available.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. reports a strong third quarter for 2024, with revenue at $423 million and net income of $16 million, showing a notable year-over-year growth. Despite a slight dip in revenue sequentially, the company remains optimistic about a multi-year growth phase in energy services, revising its full-year guidance upwards. Expro’s cutting-edge technologies, like the CENTRI-FI™ Consolidated Controls, are gaining industry accolades, and the company is securing significant contracts across regions, emphasizing its strategic positioning in the international and offshore markets.

