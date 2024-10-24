Expro Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

An update from Expro Group Holdings ( (XPRO) ) is now available.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. reports a strong third quarter for 2024, with revenue at $423 million and net income of $16 million, showing a notable year-over-year growth. Despite a slight dip in revenue sequentially, the company remains optimistic about a multi-year growth phase in energy services, revising its full-year guidance upwards. Expro’s cutting-edge technologies, like the CENTRI-FI™ Consolidated Controls, are gaining industry accolades, and the company is securing significant contracts across regions, emphasizing its strategic positioning in the international and offshore markets.

Learn more about XPRO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.