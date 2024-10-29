Exploring Staar Surgical's Earnings Expectations

Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Staar Surgical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Anticipation surrounds Staar Surgical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.09, leading to a 11.03% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Staar Surgical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.04 0.17 0.18 EPS Actual 0.15 -0.07 0.16 0.30 Price Change % 11.0% -12.0% 3.0% -17.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Staar Surgical were trading at $30.69 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Staar Surgical

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Staar Surgical.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Staar Surgical, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $42.5, suggesting a potential 38.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Establishment Labs Hldgs, RxSight and Bioventus, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Establishment Labs Hldgs is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $55.6, indicating a potential 81.17% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for RxSight, with an average 1-year price target of $63.14, implying a potential 105.73% upside. Bioventus received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $13.67, implying a potential 55.46% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Establishment Labs Hldgs, RxSight and Bioventus, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Staar Surgical Buy 7.26% $78.41M 1.84% Establishment Labs Hldgs Neutral -9.15% $28.94M -33.71% RxSight Buy 67.65% $24.25M -2.77% Bioventus Buy 10.32% $103.64M -14.89%

Key Takeaway:

Staar Surgical is at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the bottom for Return on Equity among its peers.

Delving into Staar Surgical's Background

Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also makes lenses that are used in surgery to treat cataracts. The company offers two types of products: Implantable Collamer lenses (ICL) and intraocular lens (IOL). The ICLs are used in refractive surgery and IOLs are used in cataract surgery. The majority of sales are generated from the ophthalmic surgical product segment.

Key Indicators: Staar Surgical's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Staar Surgical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Staar Surgical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Staar Surgical's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Staar Surgical's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Staar Surgical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

To track all earnings releases for Staar Surgical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

