Exploring Sophia Genetics's Earnings Expectations

Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sophia Genetics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23.

Investors in Sophia Genetics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 10.1% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sophia Genetics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.27 -0.27 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.21 -0.37 -0.21 Price Change % -10.0% -7.000000000000001% -11.0% 0.0%

Tracking Sophia Genetics's Stock Performance

Shares of Sophia Genetics were trading at $3.64 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Sophia Genetics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sophia Genetics.

Analysts have provided Sophia Genetics with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $7.0, suggesting a potential 92.31% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TruBridge, MultiPlan and American Well, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for TruBridge, with an average 1-year price target of $13.4, indicating a potential 268.13% upside. For MultiPlan, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, indicating a potential 51.1% upside. For American Well, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, indicating a potential 312.09% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for TruBridge, MultiPlan and American Well, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sophia Genetics Outperform 5.01% $10.78M -11.98% TruBridge Outperform 0.13% $41.39M -2.64% MultiPlan Neutral -1.90% $172.11M -65.03% American Well Neutral -1.41% $22.69M -12.41%

Key Takeaway:

Sophia Genetics ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Sophia Genetics's Background

Sophia Genetics SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It has built a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The Company had a physical presence in three countries outside of its headquarters in Switzerland: France, the United States, and Brazil.

Key Indicators: Sophia Genetics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sophia Genetics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sophia Genetics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -96.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sophia Genetics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sophia Genetics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, Sophia Genetics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

