Exploring Lifeway Foods's Earnings Expectations

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lifeway Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

The announcement from Lifeway Foods is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 6.84% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lifeway Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.24 0.21 0.16 EPS Actual 0.25 0.16 0.26 0.23 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -6.0% 9.0% 39.0%

Tracking Lifeway Foods's Stock Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods were trading at $24.15 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Lifeway Foods

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lifeway Foods.

Lifeway Foods has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $25.0, the consensus suggests a potential 3.52% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Mama`s Creations, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Mama`s Creations, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, indicating a potential 58.59% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Mama`s Creations, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lifeway Foods Outperform 25.30% $13.28M 5.75% Mama`s Creations Buy 14.49% $6.88M 5.38%

Key Takeaway:

Lifeway Foods ranks higher than its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit. However, it has a lower return on equity compared to its peers. Overall, Lifeway Foods is positioned favorably among its peers based on the provided metrics.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Inc is engaged in manufacturing probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. Its primary product is drinkable kefir which is a cultured dairy product. Its product categories are Drinkable Kefir which is the key revenue-driving product, European-style soft cheeses, Cream, ProBugs, Frozen Kefir and Other dairy. The company manufacture and market products under the Lifeway and Fresh Made brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of customers. It sells the products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Key Indicators: Lifeway Foods's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lifeway Foods's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.3% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Lifeway Foods's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lifeway Foods's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lifeway Foods's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Lifeway Foods adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Lifeway Foods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

