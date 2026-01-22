Exploring Analyst Estimates for Packaging Corp. (PKG) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Packaging Corp. (PKG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.42 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Packaging Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Sales- Packaging' should come in at $2.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Sales- Corporate and Other' will reach $18.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Sales- Paper' reaching $149.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment operating income (loss) excluding special items- Packaging' stands at $356.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $298.90 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment operating income (loss) excluding special items- Paper' to come in at $35.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $34.80 million.

Shares of Packaging Corp. have experienced a change of +6.1% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PKG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

