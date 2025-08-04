Exploring Analyst Estimates for EOG Resources (EOG) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EOG Resources (EOG) to post quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 30.4%. Revenues are expected to be $5.43 billion, down 9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific EOG Resources metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Natural gas' will likely reach $589.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +94.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Crude Oil and Condensate' stands at $3.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -18.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Natural Gas Liquids' will reach $484.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Gathering, Processing and Marketing' will reach $1.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes per day - Total' should arrive at 502.78 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 490.70 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Natural Gas Volumes per day - Total' of . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

Analysts expect 'Natural Gas Liquids Volumes per day - Total' to come in at 249.56 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 244.80 thousands of barrels of oil.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes per day - Total' at 1,112.67 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,047.50 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Production' reaching 101 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices per bbl - Composite' should come in at $21.34 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.11 .

Analysts forecast 'Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices per bbl - United States' to reach $65.33 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $82.71 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes per day - United States' will reach 501.79 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 490.10 thousands of barrels of oil.

