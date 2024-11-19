Explaining the Annuity Boom

Annuities have long been seen as one of the financial world’s most perplexing instruments, puzzling both retirees and economists alike. While economic models suggest that annuities should be a cornerstone of retirement planning due to their ability to provide lifelong income and protect against outliving savings, actual adoption rates have historically been low.

Recently, however, there has been a notable rise in annuity sales, particularly for fixed products, which offer guaranteed returns and shield investors from market volatility. This shift may stem from concerns over Social Security’s future, the allure of secure income in uncertain times, and a growing desire among retirees to balance spending confidence with preserving wealth.







Over time, the annuity landscape has expanded into a spectrum of offerings, including fixed, variable, and hybrid products, tailored to meet varying financial goals and preferences.

Finsum: As these products gain prominence, they demand a deeper understanding from advisors guiding clients through estate and retirement planning.

