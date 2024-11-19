News & Insights

Stocks
XPON

Expion360 expands OEM relationships, distribution network

November 19, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Expion360 (XPON) announced significant growth within its OEM and distribution network. In addition to strengthening relationships with existing OEM partners, Expion360 has recently added several new OEMs and one new distributor, following our team’s attendance at the Elkhart RV Dealer Open House in September and resulting from our ongoing sales efforts to expand the company’s customer base across the United States. The Elkhart event showcased the company’s batteries installed in demonstration vehicles, highlighting their performance and versatility, which resonated strongly with attendees. This momentum, combined with the company’s strategic outreach efforts nationwide, has significantly bolstered the company’s footprint in the RV markets.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on XPON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.