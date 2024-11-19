Expion360 expands OEM relationships, distribution network

Expion360 (XPON) announced significant growth within its OEM and distribution network. In addition to strengthening relationships with existing OEM partners, Expion360 has recently added several new OEMs and one new distributor, following our team’s attendance at the Elkhart RV Dealer Open House in September and resulting from our ongoing sales efforts to expand the company’s customer base across the United States. The Elkhart event showcased the company’s batteries installed in demonstration vehicles, highlighting their performance and versatility, which resonated strongly with attendees. This momentum, combined with the company’s strategic outreach efforts nationwide, has significantly bolstered the company’s footprint in the RV markets.

