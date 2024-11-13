Expert.ai Strengthens Governance with Leadership Change

Expert.ai S.p.A. (IT:EXAI) has released an update.

Expert.ai S.p.A. has appointed Ambrosella Landonio as a new member of the Management Control Committee and the Related Parties Committee, replacing Stefano Pedrini due to independence requirement issues. This change ensures compliance with statutory independence rules while Pedrini remains on the board as a non-independent director. Expert.ai continues to strengthen its governance as it leads in providing AI solutions across various sectors.

