Expert Ratings For PJT Partners

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PJT Partners and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $126.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $142.00 and a low estimate of $108.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.13% from the previous average price target of $110.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PJT Partners. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Sell $120.00 $110.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $142.00 $120.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $132.00 $115.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $128.00 $108.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $108.00 $99.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PJT Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PJT Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of PJT Partners's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PJT Partners's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PJT Partners analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc is an advisory-focused investment bank that offers a portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The company delivers a range of strategic advisory, capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments around the world. It also provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment strategies, including private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and private credit. The company generates its revenue from advisory fees, placement fees, and others. Geographically, It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: PJT Partners's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PJT Partners's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.02% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PJT Partners's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PJT Partners's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PJT Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.44, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PJT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for PJT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.