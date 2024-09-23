Expert Ratings For NewAmsterdam Pharma

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NewAmsterdam Pharma, revealing an average target of $33.75, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Marking an increase of 2.27%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $33.00.

The standing of NewAmsterdam Pharma among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $37.00 $37.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00 Serge Belanger Needham Announces Buy $36.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. Its product, obicetrapib, is a next-generation, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that is developed to potentially overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments.

Understanding the Numbers: NewAmsterdam Pharma's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: NewAmsterdam Pharma's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 32.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NewAmsterdam Pharma's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1711.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NewAmsterdam Pharma's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -9.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NewAmsterdam Pharma's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NewAmsterdam Pharma's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

