Expert Ratings For LendingClub

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on LendingClub (NYSE:LC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.07, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. This current average has increased by 17.01% from the previous average price target of $11.17.

The standing of LendingClub among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $14.00 $11.00 Brad Capuzzi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $13.00 $10.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $11.50 $10.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Announces Buy $12.00 -

LendingClub Corp is a company engaged in operating an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors for the provision of the loan facility. It offers investors access to an asset class that has generally been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to institutional investors. The company through the platform offers loan products such as personal, education and patient finance, small business, and auto to interested investors. It generates a majority of the revenue from the transaction fees received from the platform's role in accepting and decisioning applications on behalf of the bank partners to enable loan originations.

A Deep Dive into LendingClub's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: LendingClub's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LendingClub's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LendingClub's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: LendingClub's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

