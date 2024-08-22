Expert Ratings For iRhythm Technologies

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $120.0, with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.12% lower than the prior average price target of $138.12.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive iRhythm Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $135.00 Allen Gong JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $100.00 $133.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $145.00 $165.00 Mike Polark Baird Lowers Outperform $110.00 $120.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $117.00 $134.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $119.00 $138.00 David Rescott Truist Securities Lowers Buy $134.00 $145.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $130.00 $135.00 Mike Polark Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $115.00 -

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed by combining wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities. The company's portfolio includes ambulatory cardiac monitoring services on a platform, called the Zio service, which combines an easy-to-wear and unobtrusive biosensor that can be worn for several days with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company derived its revenue from the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, iRhythm Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.27% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -13.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): iRhythm Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -21.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, iRhythm Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

