Expert Ratings For GeneDx Hldgs

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for GeneDx Hldgs (NASDAQ:WGS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $27.33, with a high estimate of $43.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a 91.12% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $14.30.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive GeneDx Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $28.00 $12.50 Bill Bonello Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $43.00 - Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $35.00 $19.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $24.00 $14.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $15.00 $11.00

GeneDx Holdings Corp delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its various exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world's substantial rare disease data sets. It has two segments GeneDx, which derives maximum revenue and Legacy Sema4 diagnostics.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: GeneDx Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 44.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GeneDx Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GeneDx Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, GeneDx Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

