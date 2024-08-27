Expert Ratings For Designer Brands

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Designer Brands and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.65% lower than the prior average price target of $10.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Designer Brands. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $11.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $11.00 $11.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Designer Brands. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Designer Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Designer Brands's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Designer Brands Better

Designer Brands Inc is a designer, producer, and retailer of footwear and accessories. The company operates in three reportable segments: the U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment, and the Brand Portfolio segment. The U.S. Retail segment operates the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner through its direct-to-consumer U.S. stores and e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment operates The Shoe Company and DSW banners through its direct-to-consumer Canada stores and e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment earns revenue from the sale of wholesale products to retailers, commissions for serving retailers as the design and buying agent for products under private labels, and the sale of branded products through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites.

Financial Milestones: Designer Brands's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Designer Brands showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.61% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Designer Brands's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Designer Brands's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Designer Brands's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Designer Brands's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.61. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

