Expert Ratings For Climb Global Solutions

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $79.0, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.48% from the previous average price target of $73.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Climb Global Solutions by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Raises Outperform $90.00 $68.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $68.00 $68.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Climb Global Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Climb Global Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Climb Global Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Climb Global Solutions Inc is a cloud-based, value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging technologies. It operates across the USA, Canada, and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Sigma, Grey Matter, Interwork, and TechXtend. The Company is organized into two reportable operating segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value-added resellers (VARs), consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions. The Solutions segment is a cloud solutions provider and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers under the name Grey Matter.

Understanding the Numbers: Climb Global Solutions's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Climb Global Solutions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.66% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Climb Global Solutions's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Climb Global Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Climb Global Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

