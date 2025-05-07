Expert Outlook: Upstart Hldgs Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 6 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 3 1 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $72.0, along with a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Marking an increase of 11.77%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $64.42.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Upstart Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $69.00 $105.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $70.00 Nat Schindler B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $53.00 $53.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $93.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $93.00 $80.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $12.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $108.00 $87.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $15.00 $13.50 Nat Schindler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $39.00 $33.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $108.00 $100.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $49.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $79.00 $57.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Upstart Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Upstart Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Upstart Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Upstart Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Upstart Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Upstart Hldgs analyst ratings.

Get to Know Upstart Hldgs Better

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Upstart Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Upstart Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 56.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Upstart Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upstart Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upstart Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Upstart Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.29.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UPST

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for UPST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.