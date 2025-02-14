Expert Outlook: Udemy Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $11.5, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.5% from the previous average price target of $11.33.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Udemy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $10.00 -

Udemy Inc operates a marketplace platform at the center of a vibrant knowledge network. The Company operates under two operating and reportable segments Consumer and Enterprise, out of which the Enterprise segment derives the maximum revenue. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from North America. The company leverages data, technology, and insights for effective learning experiences. It helps individuals and organizations to possess effective skill acquisition and development with flexibility.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Udemy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Udemy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Udemy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

