Expert Outlook: TScan Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.6, along with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 1.18% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $12.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of TScan Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Justin Zelin BTIG Announces Buy $12.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TScan Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TScan Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TScan Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TScan Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

TScan Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: TScan Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -91.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TScan Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5325.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TScan Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -22.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TScan Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TScan Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

