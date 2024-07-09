Expert Outlook: Tango Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.5, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. A 17.33% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $16.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tango Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $13.00 $16.00 Charles Zhu Guggenheim Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $13.00 $18.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Lowers Outperform $11.00 $18.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tango Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tango Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tango Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Tango Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is dedicated towards discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. It is engaged in the business of discovering and developing precision oncology therapies. Its program TNG908, is an MTA-cooperative inhibitor of PRMT5 designed to work selectively in cancer cells with an MTAP deletion. Its pipeline further consists of discovery programs such as, TNG462, TNG348, TNG260 and others for multiple cancer types with limited treatment options.

Financial Milestones: Tango Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tango Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -585.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tango Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tango Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tango Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.14. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

