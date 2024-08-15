Expert Outlook: Snowflake Through The Eyes Of 32 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 32 analysts provided ratings for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 14 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 12 6 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Snowflake, revealing an average target of $202.97, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.39% lower than the prior average price target of $212.28.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Snowflake. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $200.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $165.00 $240.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $200.00 $225.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $200.00 $200.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $183.00 $226.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $240.00 $240.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Neutral $210.00 $210.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $180.00 $205.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $235.00 $235.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Frederick Havemeyer Macquarie Lowers Outperform $200.00 $205.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $215.00 $230.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $195.00 $207.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $200.00 $210.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Market Perform $185.00 $171.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Lowers Buy $225.00 $235.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $191.00 $188.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $226.00 $220.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $190.00 $185.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $200.00 $220.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $170.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $195.00 $185.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $200.00 $185.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $210.00 $240.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $240.00 $240.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Neutral $210.00 $210.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $220.00 $246.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Snowflake. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snowflake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Snowflake's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Snowflake's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Snowflake analyst ratings.

Delving into Snowflake's Background

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

Snowflake's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Snowflake showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.89% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Snowflake's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snowflake's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.51%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral Mar 2022 Jefferies Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for SNOW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.