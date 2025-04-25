Expert Outlook: Sage Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $9.5, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Highlighting a 11.63% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $10.75.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sage Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |George Farmer |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $12.00|$14.00 | |Laura Chico |Wedbush |Maintains |Neutral | $6.00|$6.00 | |Sumant Kulkarni |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Hold | $8.00|$9.00 | |Douglas Tsao |HC Wainwright & Co. |Lowers |Neutral | $12.00|$14.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sage Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sage Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sage Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sage Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on brain health medicines. The company is targeting diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry; also targeting two critical central nervous system, or CNS, receptor systems, GABA and NMDA. Its products ZURZUVAE is a medicine for the treatment of postpartum depression, or PPD, in adults, and ZULRESSO is a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression in individuals 15 years old and older. It also has other drugs in its pipeline such as SAGE-324, Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) among others.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Sage Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -83.56%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sage Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -747.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sage Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -18.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Sage Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

