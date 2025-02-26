Expert Outlook: RxSight Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for RxSight, presenting an average target of $44.73, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Experiencing a 13.15% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $51.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of RxSight's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $62.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Hold $33.00 $35.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $40.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $42.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Hold $35.00 $40.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $66.00 $66.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Hold $40.00 $65.00 David Saxon Needham Announces Buy $66.00 $66.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $56.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Announces Buy $52.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RxSight. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RxSight compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of RxSight's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into RxSight's Background

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated towards improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. It offers intraocular lens technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The Company operates and manages its business in one reportable segment, the research and development, manufacture and sale of light adjustable lenses and related capital equipment.

Breaking Down RxSight's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining RxSight's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 59.08% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: RxSight's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -17.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): RxSight's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.29%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RxSight's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: RxSight's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

