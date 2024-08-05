Expert Outlook: Prologis Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Prologis and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $131.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $156.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. Marking an increase of 2.75%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $127.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Prologis among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $127.00 $124.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $142.00 $123.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $156.00 $140.00 Marie Ferguson Argus Research Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $123.00 $119.00 John Kim BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $120.00 $130.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $130.00 $149.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prologis. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Prologis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Prologis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Prologis's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Prologis

Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates around 1.2 billion square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company also has a strategic capital business segment that has around $60 billion of third-party AUM. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Prologis: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Prologis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.08%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Prologis's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 42.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prologis's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prologis's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Prologis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

