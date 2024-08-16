Expert Outlook: Nike Through The Eyes Of 30 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 30 analysts have released ratings for Nike (NYSE:NKE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 12 11 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 11 10 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $97.2, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.27%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Nike. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Poser Williams Trading Raises Buy $93.00 $67.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $71.00 $75.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $100.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $92.00 $115.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $100.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $102.00 $115.00 Kate Fitzsimons Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $92.00 $115.00 Erwan Rambourg HSBC Lowers Hold $90.00 $100.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $105.00 $118.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $109.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $104.00 $113.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Hold $81.00 $99.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $83.00 $116.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $100.00 $118.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Outperform $97.00 $115.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $100.00 $115.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $120.00 $120.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $75.00 $89.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $100.00 $125.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $105.00 $110.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $88.00 $117.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $79.00 $114.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Matthew Korn JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $116.00 $122.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Maintains Hold $99.00 $99.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $114.00 $116.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $115.00 - Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $115.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nike. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Nike's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Nike's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nike analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Understanding the Numbers: Nike's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Nike's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.71%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nike's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nike's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nike's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NKE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.