Expert Outlook: Monday.Com Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Monday.Com, revealing an average target of $334.79, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.93% from the previous average price target of $328.46.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Monday.Com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $400.00 $350.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $400.00 $300.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $385.00 $345.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $340.00 $330.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $300.00 $350.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Neutral $275.00 $270.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $292.00 - Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $300.00 $325.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Buy $298.00 $302.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $345.00 $350.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Lowers Buy $300.00 $310.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $302.00 $338.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $350.00 $350.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Monday.Com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Monday.Com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Monday.Com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Monday.Com's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

A Deep Dive into Monday.Com's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Monday.Com's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 32.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Monday.Com's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.79%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monday.Com's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monday.Com's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

