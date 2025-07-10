Expert Outlook: Intercontinental Exchange Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Intercontinental Exchange, presenting an average target of $199.0, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $189.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.18% from the previous average price target of $189.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Intercontinental Exchange's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $206.00 $198.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $210.00 $195.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $192.00 $181.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $198.00 $189.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $189.00 $183.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intercontinental Exchange. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intercontinental Exchange compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Intercontinental Exchange's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Intercontinental Exchange's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Intercontinental Exchange: A Closer Look

Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides ancillary data products. Though the company is probably best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE operates a large derivatives exchange, too. The company's largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. In addition to the exchanges business, which is about 54% of net revenue, Intercontinental Exchange has used a series of acquisitions to create its mortgage technology business (22% of net revenue) and fixed-income and data services segment (24% of net revenue).

Financial Milestones: Intercontinental Exchange's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Intercontinental Exchange displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intercontinental Exchange's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intercontinental Exchange's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intercontinental Exchange's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

