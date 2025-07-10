Expert Outlook: Granite Point Mortgage Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $2.69, with a high estimate of $3.25 and a low estimate of $2.25. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Granite Point Mortgage among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $2.75 $2.25 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Buy $3.25 $2.50 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $2.25 $2.50 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Buy $2.50 $3.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Granite Point Mortgage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Granite Point Mortgage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Granite Point Mortgage compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Granite Point Mortgage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Granite Point Mortgage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Granite Point Mortgage's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Granite Point Mortgage

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc focuses on directly originating, investing in, and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company constructs its investment portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis, emphasizing rigorous credit underwriting, selectivity, and diversification, and assesses each investment from a fundamental value perspective relative to other opportunities available in the market. It typically provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for a variety of purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancing, and a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning and repurposing of the property.

Understanding the Numbers: Granite Point Mortgage's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Granite Point Mortgage's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.79%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Granite Point Mortgage's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -105.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Granite Point Mortgage's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Granite Point Mortgage's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.42.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

