Expert Outlook: Flywire Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Flywire, revealing an average target of $13.25, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Experiencing a 24.59% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $17.57.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Flywire by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Buy $12.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $12.00 $10.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $29.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $9.00 $16.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.00 $15.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flywire. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Flywire compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Flywire compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Flywire's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Flywire's market position.

Flywire Corp provides a secure payment platform, offering its clients a streamlined process to receive reconciled domestic and international payments more cost-effectively and efficiently. The company's solutions are built on three core elements namely a payments platform; a proprietary global payment network and vertical-specific software backed by its deep industry expertise. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the Americas.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Flywire's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.96% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Flywire's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flywire's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

