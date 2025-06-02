Expert Outlook: Flywire Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Flywire, presenting an average target of $13.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Experiencing a 31.07% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $18.86.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Flywire is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Buy $12.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $12.00 $10.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $29.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $9.00 $16.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.00 $15.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Lowers Buy $13.00 $26.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Flywire. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flywire compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Flywire's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Flywire's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Flywire Corp provides a secure payment platform, offering its clients a streamlined process to receive reconciled domestic and international payments more cost-effectively and efficiently. The company's solutions are built on three core elements namely a payments platform; a proprietary global payment network and vertical-specific software backed by its deep industry expertise. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the Americas.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Flywire's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.96% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Flywire's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flywire's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Flywire's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

