Expert Outlook: Fluence Energy Through The Eyes Of 19 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 7 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Fluence Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.39, accompanied by a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $6.50. This current average has decreased by 45.72% from the previous average price target of $24.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Fluence Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Outperform $8.00 - Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $8.00 $20.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $13.00 $28.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $13.00 $26.00 Justin Clare Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $6.50 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $10.00 $23.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $20.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $14.00 $34.00 Stephen Trent Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $20.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $9.00 $22.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Neutral $8.00 $28.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $22.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Lowers Neutral $10.00 $24.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $28.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $15.00 $22.00 Tom Curran Seaport Global Lowers Buy $24.00 $32.00 George Gianarikas Baird Lowers Neutral $20.00 $24.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fluence Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fluence Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Fluence Energy's Background

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Financial Milestones: Fluence Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Fluence Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -48.68% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -22.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fluence Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.95. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

