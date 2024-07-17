Expert Outlook: CrowdStrike Holdings Through The Eyes Of 21 Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been analyzed by 21 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 13 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 6 9 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $405.52, a high estimate of $440.00, and a low estimate of $370.00. Observing a 0.61% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $403.05.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CrowdStrike Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $420.00 $440.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $440.00 $380.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $400.00 $400.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $424.00 $424.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $420.00 $420.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $380.00 $425.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $410.00 $425.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $405.00 $400.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $400.00 $355.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Lowers Outperform $385.00 $390.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $393.00 $400.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $370.00 $390.00 Gray Powell BTIG Lowers Buy $402.00 $432.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $420.00 $415.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $425.00 $425.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $400.00 $371.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $422.00 $372.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $400.00 $400.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CrowdStrike Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.99% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, CrowdStrike Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

