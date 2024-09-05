Expert Outlook: Couchbase Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 3 5 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 12.31% decrease from the previous average price target of $26.23.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Couchbase is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $23.00 $30.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $23.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Austin Dietz UBS Lowers Neutral $19.00 $24.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $27.00 $32.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $22.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $27.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $22.00 - Mike Cikos Needham Announces Buy $22.00 - Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides a modern cloud database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a scalable and available platform. It empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Couchbase's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Couchbase showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.2% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Couchbase's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -40.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Couchbase's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Couchbase's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Couchbase's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

