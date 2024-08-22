Expert Outlook: Caesars Entertainment Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $51.1, along with a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 2.85% decrease from the previous average price target of $52.60.

The perception of Caesars Entertainment by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $59.00 $58.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Maintains Negative $33.00 $33.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $56.00 $53.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $56.00 $54.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $60.00 $62.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Negative $33.00 $44.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $43.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $62.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Caesars Entertainment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Caesars Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Caesars Entertainment's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Caesars Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (49% of 2023 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (48%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced marginal EBITDA in 2023. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Caesars Entertainment: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Caesars Entertainment's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.7%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Caesars Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.85.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

