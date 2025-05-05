Expert Outlook: Bloom Energy Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 3 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bloom Energy, revealing an average target of $24.77, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has decreased by 10.61% from the previous average price target of $27.71.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Bloom Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $26.00 $28.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $26.00 $31.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $30.00 $35.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $19.00 $22.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Hold $19.00 $25.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $20.00 $26.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $27.00 $32.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $26.00 $33.00 Skye Landon Redburn Atlantic Lowers Sell $10.00 $14.50 Samantha Hoh HSBC Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $35.00 $28.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Neutral $28.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bloom Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bloom Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Bloom Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Bloom Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 38.56% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloom Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.63, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

