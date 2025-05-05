Expert Outlook: Asure Software Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Asure Software, revealing an average target of $17.71, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Asure Software's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Asure Software. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Asure Software. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Asure Software's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Asure Software's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to businesses of all sizes. It facilitates small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's HCM suite, named AsureHCM, includes cloud-based Payroll and Tax, HR, a Time and Attendance software. Its HR services range from HR projects to outsourcing payroll to HR consulting services. The firm sells its HCM products majorly in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Asure Software

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Asure Software's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Asure Software's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asure Software's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asure Software's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Asure Software adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

