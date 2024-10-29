News & Insights

Experience Co Limited Releases Q1 2025 Trading Update

October 29, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.

Experience Co Limited has released its Q1 2025 trading update, highlighting its financial performance and operations in Australia’s Northern Territory. The report, which includes non-AAS financial measures like EBITDA, aims to provide a deeper understanding of the company’s underlying performance. Investors are advised to consider independent financial advice when interpreting these results.

