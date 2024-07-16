Experian: Craig Boundy To Step-down As COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Experian announced that Craig Boundy has notified the company of his intention to step-down as Chief Operating Officer and as a Director, on 20 August 2024. Craig leaves Experian to take up a new role as CEO of McAfee Corp.

Brian Cassin, Experian's CEO said: "After 13 years as an outstanding leader at Experian, Craig has decided to embark on a new chapter in his career journey. Craig has had a defining and lasting positive impact on Experian."

Experian is a global data and technology company. It operates across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

