Experian Confirms Total Voting Rights and Share Details

Experian (GB:EXPN) has released an update.

Experian plc, a leading global data and technology firm, has announced that as of May 31, 2024, it has 918,183,683 total voting rights, taking into account the 972,192,229 ordinary shares and 54,008,546 treasury shares held. Shareholders are advised to use this figure as the denominator for calculating notifications of shareholding changes as per FCA regulations.

